Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,150 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 353,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 30.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.93) to €2.50 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Telefónica Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

