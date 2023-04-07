Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after buying an additional 700,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 640,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,994,000 after buying an additional 214,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $312.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.