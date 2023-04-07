Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,034 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $208.16 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

