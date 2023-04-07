Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,237 Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSCE. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,388,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 116,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 261,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 141,260 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

PSCE stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

