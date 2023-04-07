Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after buying an additional 124,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 103,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,656,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,252 shares of company stock worth $45,560,322. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

AutoNation stock opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.