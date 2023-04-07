Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $247,482,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

JCI stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

