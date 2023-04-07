Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,462 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,462 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 387,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 286,982 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after purchasing an additional 181,160 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

BRMK opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Broadmark Realty Capital had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.28%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.