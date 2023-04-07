Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $69.86 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,251 shares of company stock worth $7,500,806. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

