Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSI stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $123.76.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

