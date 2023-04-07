Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

