KRS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KRS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 12.6% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average is $145.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.