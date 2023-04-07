Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $88.00 at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.56% from the stock’s current price.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 1.8 %

KRUS opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a P/E ratio of -346.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 899,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 317,623 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

