Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 311.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,787 shares of company stock valued at $17,655,397 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Shares of LNTH opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.