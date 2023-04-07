Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.42

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and traded as low as $15.14. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 19,889 shares trading hands.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
