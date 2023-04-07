Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.42

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and traded as low as $15.14. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 19,889 shares trading hands.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $266,000.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.