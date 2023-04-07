Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.59.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $160.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

