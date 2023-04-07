Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $213.70

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.70 and traded as low as $184.16. Li Ning shares last traded at $188.11, with a volume of 2,481 shares.

LNNGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Ning in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.15.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

