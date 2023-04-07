Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $16,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.96. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

