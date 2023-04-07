Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

