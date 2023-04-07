Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 600 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYG stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

