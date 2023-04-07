Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teradata by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,673,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 211,224 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 552,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $48.01.

Insider Activity

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

