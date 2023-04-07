Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth $37,610,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $9,627,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,680,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 72,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance
Shares of SDS stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.