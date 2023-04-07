Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth $37,610,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $9,627,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,680,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 72,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SDS stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

