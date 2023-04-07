Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,572 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 209.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXC stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

