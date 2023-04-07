Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 204 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.03. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

