Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 436 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in GSK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,537 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

