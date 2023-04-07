Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,423,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after buying an additional 273,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

