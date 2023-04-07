Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,533,000 after buying an additional 1,191,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Black Knight by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,041,000 after acquiring an additional 813,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after acquiring an additional 740,142 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 72.4% during the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,437,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,072,000 after acquiring an additional 603,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Black Knight by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,125,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,849,000 after purchasing an additional 508,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

