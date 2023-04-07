Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.09. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

