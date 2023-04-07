Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $5,468.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,277.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4,744.01. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,620.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. NVR’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $89.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

