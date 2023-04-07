Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $157.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

