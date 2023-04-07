Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $242.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.49. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.