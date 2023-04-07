Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 169.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

