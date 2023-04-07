Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,615,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,859,000 after acquiring an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 184,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $427,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $427,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649,248.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.33 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

