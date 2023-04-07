Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

