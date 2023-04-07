Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $350.27 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $572.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.