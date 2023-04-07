Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $533.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $541.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.61.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.33.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

