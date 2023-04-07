Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $13,464,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

