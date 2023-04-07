Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,176,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,927,000 after buying an additional 400,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,556,000 after acquiring an additional 549,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CLSA increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 2.4 %

About Trip.com Group

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

