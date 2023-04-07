Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $84,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

