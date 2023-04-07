Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

CBRE Group Company Profile



CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

