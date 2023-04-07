Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 339,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $870,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health Price Performance

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,544,601.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,223,031.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,223,031.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,003,755 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.