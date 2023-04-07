Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,219 shares of company stock worth $35,766,357 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,617.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

