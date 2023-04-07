Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,431,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.