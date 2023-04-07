Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 107 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AJG opened at $197.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average of $187.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

