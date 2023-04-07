Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 118 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 371.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $217.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

