Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 166 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

