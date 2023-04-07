Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 171 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,835,000 after acquiring an additional 116,629 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raymond James Price Performance

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $89.35 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Raymond James’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

