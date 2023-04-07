Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 277 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MGM opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,870 shares of company stock worth $17,109,070. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

