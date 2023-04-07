Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 74 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $364.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.03.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

