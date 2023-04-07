Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 842 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.07 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

