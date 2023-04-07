Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 9,966 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,788 shares of company stock worth $6,451,329. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

